County lines phone runner helped sell heroin and crack cocaine

Published: 8:41 PM July 8, 2021

Kyle Atkins has been jailed for being concerned in the supply of drugs - Credit: Essex Police

A county lines phone runner responsible for arranging drug deals in north Essex has been jailed.

Kyle Atkins ran the mobile phone used by the Tony line, which sold crack cocaine and heroin in Braintree.

The 28-year-old was arrested on June 2 after a warrant was carried out at an address in New Peachey Lane, Uxbridge.

In the raid, officers seized the SIM card for the mobile phone Atkins used to advertise drugs and make deals.

Atkins, of no fixed address, was charged with being concerned in supplying heroin and crack cocaine.

He admitted the charges on July 1 and was sentenced to three years and six months in jail.

Atkins will also be the subject of a Serious Crime Prevention Order for five years from the day of his release from prison.

Detective Sergeant James Pamment, of Essex Police, said: "We relentlessly pursue criminals who run county drugs lines with the aim to make sure they are put before the courts and will not allow anyone to escape justice."