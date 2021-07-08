News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

County lines phone runner helped sell heroin and crack cocaine

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:41 PM July 8, 2021   
Kyle Atkins has been jailed for being concerned in the supply of drugs

Kyle Atkins has been jailed for being concerned in the supply of drugs - Credit: Essex Police

A county lines phone runner responsible for arranging drug deals in north Essex has been jailed.

Kyle Atkins ran the mobile phone used by the Tony line, which sold crack cocaine and heroin in Braintree.

The 28-year-old was arrested on June 2 after a warrant was carried out at an address in New Peachey Lane, Uxbridge.

In the raid, officers seized the SIM card for the mobile phone Atkins used to advertise drugs and make deals.

Atkins, of no fixed address, was charged with being concerned in supplying heroin and crack cocaine.

He admitted the charges on July 1 and was sentenced to three years and six months in jail.

Atkins will also be the subject of a Serious Crime Prevention Order for five years from the day of his release from prison.

Most Read

  1. 1 10 players still available on frees from League One rivals
  2. 2 League Two move for son of former Town star as another ex-Ipswich striker begins coaching career in US
  3. 3 Rotherham reject Championship bid for prime Town target Crooks
  1. 4 60 new homes approved for Mid Suffolk village
  2. 5 Suffolk parish council row ends up in High Court in London
  3. 6 Air ambulance called to crash between lorry and two cars on A134
  4. 7 Community fight garden 'infill' development in conservation area
  5. 8 Leiston teen finishes in top 20 at British Superbike Championship debut
  6. 9 Ipswich Hospital emergency department sees record high attendance
  7. 10 Dad turns front door into England flag ahead of semi-final clash

Detective Sergeant James Pamment, of Essex Police, said: "We relentlessly pursue criminals who run county drugs lines with the aim to make sure they are put before the courts and will not allow anyone to escape justice."

Braintree News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The coronavirus infection rate in Ipswich and West Suffolk has risen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live

Covid infection rates double in parts of Suffolk and north Essex

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Bersant Celina is an Ipswich Town transfer target

Football

Celina a prime Ipswich Town transfer target but deal could yet be hijacked

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Chambers has been missing since Sunday and his family are worried about him

Suffolk Live

'It’s totally out of character' - Ipswich School gardener reported missing

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Matt Crooks, Lewis Gibson, Hayden Coulson and Bersant Celina are players Ipswich Town are currently working on deals for.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ins, outs and likely further business - The state of play at Ipswich Town

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon