East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Large cannabis farm discovered in property near Suffolk-Essex border

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:37 PM October 21, 2021   
A cannabis factory has been found in a property in Leavenheath

A cannabis factory has been found in a property in Leavenheath - Credit: Google Maps

A large cannabis farm has been discovered growing inside a property in Leavenheath. 

A member of the public alerted Suffolk police to the cannabis farm yesterday (Wednesday, October 20) and officers attended a property in Honey Tye at about 12.45pm.

When officers arrived, they found around 80 plants inside the premises, along with extensive hydroponics equipment and associated electrical paraphernalia with electricity also being abstracted from the national grid.

Officers are now urging local residents and businesses to be vigilant to any strange activity and say anyone with any information about drug activity in their community should contact police. 

Enquiries into the discovery are on-going and anyone with information regarding it or has seen any suspicious activity should contact Sudbury police, quoting crime number 37/58780/21.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk

