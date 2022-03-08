News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Date fixed for trial of woman accused of supplying drugs

Published: 7:00 PM March 8, 2022
Laura Zimmerman will stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court in 2023

The trial of a Colchester woman accused of being involved in the supply of cocaine and heroin will take place next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday (March 8) was 47-year-old Laura Zimmerman of Montgomery Close, Colchester.

She pleaded not guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin between June 19 and July 15, 2019.

Zimmerman’s trial will take place during a two-week warned list commencing March 27 next year.

Her bail was allowed to continue.

