Balaclava-clad man armed with crowbar steals £600 from Post Office

A man armed with a crowbar stole £600 from a Post Office in Lavenham - Credit: Google Maps

A man who was armed with a crowbar stole around £600 from a Post Office in Lavenham.

The armed robbery happened at about 11.25am on Friday at the Post Office inside the visitor information centre in Lady Street.

The man, who was dressed in dark clothing, gloves and a black balaclava, entered the Post Office and demanded money.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the man stole about £600 and left in a grey or silver Seat car.

Anyone who has dashcam footage or information that could help detectives with their inquiries is being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/48339/22.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



