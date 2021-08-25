Drug-dealer jailed following £78k cocaine raid
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
A man has been jailed after police raided an address and found about £80,000 of drugs.
Lee Binge was imprisoned for 56 months at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.
The 40-year-old had previously admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis and possessing criminal property.
Police raided his address in Tulyar Walk, Newmarket, at 3.20pm on Wednesday, February 3.
Officers from the south Scorpion team and serious crime disruption team seized 784 grammes of cocaine with a street value of £78,000, 143g of cannabis worth £1,780 and about £1,000 in cash.
At the time of Binge's arrest, Acting Detective Sergeant John Gavin, of the serious crime disruption team, said: "The supply and dealing of illegal drugs will not be tolerated and, with the support of the public who provide us with intelligence about suspected activity in their communities, we will continue to disrupt drug supply activity.”
