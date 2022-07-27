News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man charged after police recover goods stolen from cars in west Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:54 AM July 27, 2022
Lee Holland, 39, has been charged after incidents in Haverhill

Lee Holland, 39, has been charged after incidents in Haverhill - Credit: Suffolk police

A 39-year-old man has been charged after police recovered goods stolen from cars in west Suffolk.

Police received reports of a man trying door handles in Haverhill on Monday.

In a tweet from Haverhill police, the force confirmed an arrest had been made after a foot chase and a number of stolen goods were recovered.

Lee Holland, of Cambridge Way, Haverhill, has been charged with three counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Magistrates Court
Haverhill News

Don't Miss

xxx_02_fire_knodishall_jul22

Suffolk Live News

17 fire crews attend massive east Suffolk blaze

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A large field fire has broken out in Burgate, Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Huge fire breaks out in north Suffolk field

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Woman dies after caravan blaze in east Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Leif Davis has joined Ipswich Town in a £1m+ deal from Leeds United.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Done deal! Town announce £1m+ signing of Davis

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon