Man charged after police recover goods stolen from cars in west Suffolk
Published: 9:54 AM July 27, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
A 39-year-old man has been charged after police recovered goods stolen from cars in west Suffolk.
Police received reports of a man trying door handles in Haverhill on Monday.
In a tweet from Haverhill police, the force confirmed an arrest had been made after a foot chase and a number of stolen goods were recovered.
Lee Holland, of Cambridge Way, Haverhill, has been charged with three counts of theft from a motor vehicle.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.