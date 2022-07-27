Man charged after police recover goods stolen from cars in west Suffolk

Lee Holland, 39, has been charged after incidents in Haverhill - Credit: Suffolk police

A 39-year-old man has been charged after police recovered goods stolen from cars in west Suffolk.

Police received reports of a man trying door handles in Haverhill on Monday.

In a tweet from Haverhill police, the force confirmed an arrest had been made after a foot chase and a number of stolen goods were recovered.

*UPDATE*



Pleased to say following a consultation with CPS we have now charged Lee HOLLAND Aged 39 with multiple theft from motor vehicle offences



He has been remanded in police custody for the next available court



I will give a court update when we have one



#858 https://t.co/y6DU6AXUts — Haverhill Police (@PoliceHaverhill) July 26, 2022

Lee Holland, of Cambridge Way, Haverhill, has been charged with three counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.