Man admits racially aggravated assault and criminal damage

A 47-year-old man who lives in a residential care home in Essex will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court next month after admitting two racially aggravated offences.

Leigh Bruty of Longbridge Road, Barking, pleaded guilty at the court on Monday (July 11) by a video link to racially aggravated assault by beating and racially aggravated criminal damage which were both committed on March 27 last year.

He also admitted an offence of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Judge David Pugh adjourned sentence on Bruty, until August 15.

The court heard that Bruty lives in a residential home where he receives round the clock one to one support.