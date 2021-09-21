Burglar stole from vulnerable woman after she allowed him to use her toilet

Published: 11:27 AM September 21, 2021

A judge has ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared on a young criminal who burgled the home of a vulnerable woman after she allowed him to use the toilet.

Lewis Falco, 20, formerly of Bridge End Road, Red Lodge, has admitted burglary, theft and three offences of fraud by false representation last summer.

Falco stole a purse belonging to a woman in her 70s, who was recovering from a brain injury and self-isolating alone at home in Barrow, near Bury St Edmunds, on the evening of August 19 last year.

On Tuesday (September 21) at Ipswich Crown Court, Judge Martyn Levett said it was regrettable that there had been such a long delay in the case but said it was a serious matter and important to have a report prepared by the probation service before he sentenced Falco.

He said a psychiatric report had concluded that Falco had a personality disorder rather than a psychiatric illness and a hospital disposal wasn’t being recommended.

He adjourned the case until October 11 and told Falco he would have to remain in custody until then.

Lynne Shirley, for Falco, said he had been in custody for 13 months and was concerned about a further delay before he could be sentenced.

An earlier hearing heard that Falco had called at the property in Barrow at about 5.30pm and offered to cut the hedge.

Stephen Mather, prosecuting said: "He attended without invitation and offered to carry out gardening work.

“She didn't want any done, but he persisted, becoming agitated and jumpy."

Mr Mather said the victim felt sorry for Falco, and let him inside to use the toilet and have a glass of water, but later realised her purse had gone missing from the kitchen table.

Falco was subsequently identified via a fingerprint found on the glass, and CCTV from a local garage and convenience store, where the stolen card was used on three occasions.

The court heard that Falco thought he had been recruited by others to carry out gardening work in the general vicinity and had been exploited by more sophisticated individuals.



