News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Burglar stole from vulnerable woman after she allowed him to use her toilet

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 11:27 AM September 21, 2021   
Ipswich crown court with road sign

Burglar Lewis Falco will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A judge has ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared on a young criminal who burgled the home of a vulnerable woman after she allowed him to use the toilet.

Lewis Falco, 20, formerly of Bridge End Road, Red Lodge, has admitted burglary, theft and three offences of fraud by false representation last summer.

Falco stole a purse belonging to a woman in her 70s, who was recovering from a brain injury and self-isolating alone at home in Barrow, near Bury St Edmunds, on the evening of August 19 last year.

On Tuesday (September 21) at Ipswich Crown Court, Judge Martyn Levett said it was regrettable that there had been such a long delay in the case but said it was a serious matter and important to have a report prepared by the probation service before he sentenced Falco.

He said a psychiatric report had concluded that Falco had a personality disorder rather than a psychiatric illness and a hospital disposal wasn’t being recommended.

He adjourned the case until October 11 and told Falco he would have to remain in custody until then.

Lynne Shirley, for Falco, said he had been in custody for 13 months and was concerned about a further delay before he could be sentenced.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested after car crashes into supermarket sign
  2. 2 Emotional moment as family decides to cease farming in-hand
  3. 3 Flooding leaves main route through town 'impassable'
  1. 4 New online booking system for Suffolk recycling centres
  2. 5 Fuller Flavour: Can we sign Bonne permanently, please?
  3. 6 'We are sorry' - Council apologises for letting SEND children in Suffolk down
  4. 7 A14 reopens after serious crash leaves road closed for several hours
  5. 8 Five fire engines called to red deer trapped in tree
  6. 9 Ndaba on Salford, Neville's advice, his brush with Ronaldo-mania and his goal of reaching the Ipswich Town first-team
  7. 10 Three vehicle crash causing delays near Ipswich

An earlier hearing heard that Falco had called at the property in Barrow at about 5.30pm and offered to cut the hedge.

Stephen Mather, prosecuting said: "He attended without invitation and offered to carry out gardening work. 

“She didn't want any done, but he persisted, becoming agitated and jumpy."

Mr Mather said the victim felt sorry for Falco, and let him inside to use the toilet and have a glass of water, but later realised her purse had gone missing from the kitchen table.

Falco was subsequently identified via a fingerprint found on the glass, and CCTV from a local garage and convenience store, where the stolen card was used on three occasions.

The court heard that Falco thought he had been recruited by others to carry out gardening work in the general vicinity and had been exploited by more sophisticated individuals.


Ipswich Crown Court
West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Macauley Bonne gives Town the lead.

Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town close out game to secure big win

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Town players celebrate after the game.

Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town | Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich's 1-0 win at Lincoln

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook screams with delight at the final whistle.

Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town

Cook proud of players after Town hold on for elusive first win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The new road would meet the A14 at Rougham

Suffolk Live

Suffolk to miss worst of thunderstorms - but heavy downpours still expected

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon