Teen who burgled home after woman let him use the toilet awaits sentence

Published: 6:15 PM July 19, 2021

Lewis Falco's case has been adjourned so a psychological report can be prepared - Credit: Archant

A judge has ordered a psychological report to be prepared on a teenager who burgled the home of a vulnerable woman after she allowed him to use the toilet.

Lewis Falco, 19, formerly of Bridge End Road, Red Lodge, admitted burglary, theft and three offences of fraud by false representation last summer.

During a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, July 19, Recorder Richard Atchley directed that a psychological report should be prepared on Falco by August 31 - which would allow enough time for a psychiatrist to visit him.

The judge said it was regrettable that there had been such a long delay in the case - but said it was a serious matter and important to have the report.

Recorder Atchley adjourned the case until September 6.

Falco stole a purse belonging to a woman in her 70s, who was recovering from a brain injury and self-isolating alone at home in Barrow, near Bury St Edmunds, on the evening of August 19 last year.

The court heard that Falco had called at the property at about 5.30pm and offered to cut the hedge.

At an earlier hearing Stephen Mather, prosecuting, said: "He attended without invitation and offered to carry out gardening work.

"She didn't want any done but he persisted, becoming agitated and jumpy."

Mr Mather said the victim felt sorry for Falco and let him inside to use the toilet and have a glass of water.

However, she later realised her purse had gone missing from the kitchen table.

Falco was subsequently identified via a fingerprint found on the glass, as well as CCTV from a local garage and convenience store where the stolen card was used on three occasions.

At a hearing in February Joanne Eley, for Falco, said he thought he had been recruited by others to carry out gardening work in the general vicinity.

She added: "He was clearly exploited by those more sophisticated and pressured into committing this burglary.

"He has various limitations in relation to personal ability."

Miss Eley said a pre-sentence report had highlighted the need for a forensic psychological assessment before any community-based penalty could be considered for recommendation by the probation service.