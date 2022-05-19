Barrister strike adjourns hearing for man, 21, accused of unlawful wounding

A plea hearing for a 21-year-old man accused of an offence of wounding has had to be adjourned due to strike action by barristers.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday ( May 19) was Lewis Nichol of Jonquil Close, Welwyn Garden City.

He is accused of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on June 13 2021 and a further offence of unlawful wounding on the same date.

Nichol told the court that he had sought legal advice but wasn’t represented at Thursday’s hearing because of the ongoing strike act by barristers whereby they have refused to accept returns – where a barrister steps in to represent a defendant whose original barrister is unable to attend court.

Judge David Pugh adjourned the plea hearing until June 1 to allow Nichol to have a conference with his barrister.

Nichol is on conditional bail.