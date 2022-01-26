Suffolk man could face jail for sexual communication with schoolgirl

A Halesworth man who engaged in sexual communication with a schoolgirl has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced in March.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (January 25) was 21-year-old Liam Everett, of Holmere Drive, Halesworth.

He admitted engaging in sexual communication with an 11-year-old girl child between February 1-19, 2019.

The details of the charge were that being a person over the age of 18, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, Everett had communicated with a person under 16, namely 11, and the communication was sexual.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence for a pre-sentence report until March 2 and told Everett: “I want to be clear that although I’m asking for a pre-sentence report I’m not ruling out the possibility of you going immediately to prison.

“You should prepare yourself for all options."

Judge Peters allowed Everett’s bail to continue.