People reminded to lock car doors after man seen trying handles in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk police have issued a reminder to people to consider the security of their vehicles, following reports of a man trying door handles in Bury St Edmunds.

A man was seen trying the handle of a black Ford Focus in Radnor Close at 2.45am on Thursday, November 11.

Police would like to speak to the man depicted in the photograph in connection with the incident.

It is also believed that the same individual is responsible for a series of other similar incidents attempting to open vehicles this week.

Suffolk police would like to remind vehicle owners that most thefts from cars are opportunist, and that by not leaving visible valuables in the car and locking your doors you can often prevent them from happening.

Anyone with information relating to the identity of the pictured man has been asked to contact Bury St Edmunds police, quoting crime reference number 37/63661/21.

