Man admits downloading indecent images of children

Michael Porter, from London, admitted three offences of making indecent images of children.

A man who downloaded indecent images of children has lost his job and his family as a result of the offences, a court has heard.

Michael Porter told a judge at Ipswich Crown Court that his life had been ruined by what he had done and he deeply regretted viewing the images.

Porter, 57, of East India Dock Road, Poplar, London, has admitted three offences of making indecent images of children.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence until June 1 to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared on Porter and warned him that although he was likely to receive a prison sentence it might be possible to suspend it.

She said Porter’s lack of previous convictions and his remorse would count in his favour but said she wasn’t making any promises about the sentence he would receive.

She made an interim sexual harm prevention order and ordered Porter to sign the sex offenders’ register.

Mitchell Cohen, prosecuting, said the case involved a relatively large number of images including images in the most serious level A category.

Porter, who chose not to be legally represented, told the court that since the offences he had been in touch with the child sex abuse helpline ‘Stop it Now’.