'It makes you want to cry' - anger as bench dumped in pond at country park
- Credit: Susie Dixon
A bench has been ripped out of the ground and dumped in a pond at a Suffolk country park.
When doing their rounds on Thursday morning, rangers at Long Melford Country Park found the bench in pieces in a pond.
The bench had been bolted to the ground with iron shackles, but had been forced out of its holding and discarded in the nearby water.
According to park ranger Susie Dixon, the pond is home to a number of wildlife, including swans, otters and fish.
She said: "It's disheartening when people put so much work into the park.
"We work so hard and its all voluntary as well, it's a shame that some people think doing that is okay.
"It makes you want to cry."
Most Read
- 1 A12 reopens after air ambulance called to three-lorry crash
- 2 Weather warning for Suffolk as thunderstorms expected to affect travel
- 3 £1.5million project set to turn north Essex towns into giant gaming areas
- 4 Suffolk campsite named among the best in the UK by the Guardian
- 5 Police release picture of man after dog walker threatened in Sudbury
- 6 Town take up option on Tyreece Simpson... plus two other youngsters update
- 7 New curator appointed at Suffolk tourist attraction
- 8 School apologises for GCSE paper error as it falls to inadequate
- 9 Andy Warren: Why keeping Sam Morsy is vital for Ipswich Town
- 10 Plans for 115 homes in village gets backing to move forward
According to Ms Dixon, the park will not be looking to replace the bench and work will be taking place to remove the iron shackles from the ground to prevent causing any harm to people or wildlife.
Long Melford Country Park is maintained by the Park Friends group and Long Melford Parish Council.