'It makes you want to cry' - anger as bench dumped in pond at country park

A park bench was ripped out of the ground and dumped in a pond at Long Melford Country Park - Credit: Susie Dixon

A bench has been ripped out of the ground and dumped in a pond at a Suffolk country park.

When doing their rounds on Thursday morning, rangers at Long Melford Country Park found the bench in pieces in a pond.

The bench had been bolted to the ground with iron shackles, but had been forced out of its holding and discarded in the nearby water.

The park benches was held to the ground with iron shackles - Credit: Susie Dixon

According to park ranger Susie Dixon, the pond is home to a number of wildlife, including swans, otters and fish.

She said: "It's disheartening when people put so much work into the park.

"We work so hard and its all voluntary as well, it's a shame that some people think doing that is okay.

"It makes you want to cry."

The bench was broken apart and discarded across the wildlife area - Credit: Susie Dixon

According to Ms Dixon, the park will not be looking to replace the bench and work will be taking place to remove the iron shackles from the ground to prevent causing any harm to people or wildlife.

Long Melford Country Park is maintained by the Park Friends group and Long Melford Parish Council.