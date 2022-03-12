Long Melford man appears in court charged with GBH

Tony Constantine appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court charged with GBH with intent - Credit: Archant

A 37-year-old has appeared in court charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a man in Long Melford.

Tony Constantine appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday to face a single section 18 charge of GBH with intent against an alleged victim on September 17, 2021 in Long Melford.

Constantine, who wore a grey jacket and jeans in the dock, spoke only to confirm his personal details at the short preliminary hearing in Ipswich.

Prosecutor David Bryant told magistrates the charge was indictable only and would need to be sent to the crown court.

No plea to the charge was taken by magistrates.

Constantine, of Cordell Place, Long Melford, who was represented by solicitor Helen Korfanty at the hearing, was granted conditional bail.

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on April 8 for his plea and trial preparation hearing.