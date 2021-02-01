News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Appeal after peacocks stolen from garden

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:48 PM February 1, 2021   
The peacocks were stolen from a garden in Long Melford

The peacocks were stolen from a garden in Long Melford - Credit: Supplied by Suffolk Constabulary

Two peacocks have been stolen from an enclosure in a garden in Long Melford.

The birds were taken at some point between 7pm on Wednesday, January 27 and 8am on Friday, January 29, Suffolk police said.

An unknown number of thieves broke into a garden in Stanstead Road and released a male and female peacock, which are both around nine months old.

Anyone with information related to the theft is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/5167/21.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flooding | Live

Road closed after driver rescued from flood

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon

Flooding | Gallery

Suffolk floods in pictures

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon

Football

'We were the better team' - Lambert on Crewe draw and Bishop red card

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

ICU beds at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals full for 4 days running

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon