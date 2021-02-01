Appeal after peacocks stolen from garden

Published: 3:48 PM February 1, 2021

The peacocks were stolen from a garden in Long Melford - Credit: Supplied by Suffolk Constabulary

Two peacocks have been stolen from an enclosure in a garden in Long Melford.

The birds were taken at some point between 7pm on Wednesday, January 27 and 8am on Friday, January 29, Suffolk police said.

An unknown number of thieves broke into a garden in Stanstead Road and released a male and female peacock, which are both around nine months old.

Anyone with information related to the theft is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/5167/21.