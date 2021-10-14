Lorry driver admits causing death of hitchhiker on A143

Published: 7:30 AM October 14, 2021

A Bury St Edmunds man has admitted causing the death of a hitchhiker on the A143 by careless driving.

Zachary Sutton appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to causing the death of Egidijus Linauskas by careless driving at his plea and trial preparation hearing.

Sutton, 37, of Fallowfield Walk, Bury, was driving a DAF lorry on the A143 at Pakenham on July 1, 2019, when the incident happened.

Mr Linauskas died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge 11 days after suffering serious head, neck and back injuries at the scene.

The 35-year-old, of no fixed address and originally from Lithuania, had been hitchhiking at the time of the incident, an inquest later heard.

A post-mortem examination found he had died of a hypoxic brain injury.

Judge David Pugh granted Sutton unconditional bail but imposed an interim driving ban ahead of his sentence on November 26.

The judge also ordered a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service.