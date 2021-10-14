News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Lorry driver admits causing death of hitchhiker on A143

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:30 AM October 14, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Zachary Sutton, 37, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A Bury St Edmunds man has admitted causing the death of a hitchhiker on the A143 by careless driving. 

Zachary Sutton appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to causing the death of Egidijus Linauskas by careless driving at his plea and trial preparation hearing. 

Sutton, 37, of Fallowfield Walk, Bury, was driving a DAF lorry on the A143 at Pakenham on July 1, 2019, when the incident happened. 

Mr Linauskas died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge 11 days after suffering serious head, neck and back injuries at the scene.

The 35-year-old, of no fixed address and originally from Lithuania, had been hitchhiking at the time of the incident, an inquest later heard.

A post-mortem examination found he had died of a hypoxic brain injury.

Judge David Pugh granted Sutton unconditional bail but imposed an interim driving ban ahead of his sentence on November 26. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Talking about it gives me goosebumps' - Bonne on why he wears No.18 shirt
  2. 2 Holloway: QPR will recall Bonne from Town in January
  3. 3 Sudbury road cleared after crash involving ambulance and other vehicles
  1. 4 Suffolk student dreams up tube map of Ipswich
  2. 5 Suffolk apprentice joins prestigious hairdressing fellowship
  3. 6 Desperate plea from West Suffolk Hospital as young patients fight covid
  4. 7 Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing 66-year-old woman
  5. 8 Driver stopped as police find van being held together by ratchet straps
  6. 9 Man, 67, named after fatal single vehicle crash
  7. 10 Suffolk cat found 150 miles from home after going missing five years ago

The judge also ordered a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service. 

Ipswich Crown Court
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An officer was injured while making an arrest. Stock image.

Body of man in 40s recovered from River Orwell

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The Port of Felixstowe Picture: ADAM BOUGHEY

Perfect storm at Port of Felixstowe leads to haulier concerns for Christmas

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Schools across Suffolk are under 'enhanced' Covid measures

Suffolk County Council

'Enhanced' Covid measures in place at these six Suffolk schools

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Former Everton and England player Peter Reid (centre) during the Premier League match at Goodison Pa

Peter Reid could take on football consultancy role at Ipswich

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon