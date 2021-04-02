News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

A12 lorry driver threatened and robbed at knifepoint

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:33 PM April 2, 2021   
A12 Colchester

The incident happened on the A12 near the Potts Green petrol station - Credit: Google Maps

A lorry driver was threatened and robbed at knifepoint on the A12 during the dead of night.

At around 2.30am on Good Friday a lorry was broken into whilst parked in a layby on the A12 at Colchester, London bound, near to Potts Green Shell petrol station. 

The lorry driver was threatened by a man armed with a knife while robbers slashed the lorry's curtain and stole three pallets of metal from the back.

The driver was not injured. 

The only description that the driver was able to give police was that the man with the knife had been black. 

Essex Police are now investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage of the robbery to contact them.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time, is asked to contact Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference 42/57959/21.

