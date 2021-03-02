Sex offender caught with indecent images avoids prison

Published: 7:30 AM March 2, 2021

A registered sex offender caught with 80 indecent images at his home following an unannounced visit by police has avoided prison.

Public protection officers visited the Lowestoft home of Keith Hoskins on March 19, 2019, after being notified he had moved into the area, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

A laptop belonging to the 54-year-old and various other items, such as a memory card, were seized and Hoskins openly admitted that he had been looking at indecent material.

Stephen Mather, prosecuting, said Hoskins told officers he had a "sexual attraction to children" and was embarrassed about it.

Following analysis of the items, 80 category C images were discovered, which were mainly of babies and young boys, Mr Mather told the court.

Hoskins, of St John's Road, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty before magistrates to one count of making indecent images of children.

Judge Rupert Overbury sentenced Hoskins to seven months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, and he was ordered to complete the Horizon programme for sex offenders.

He was also made subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and will have to continue to sign the sex offenders' register for another 10 years.







