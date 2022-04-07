News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Jury in making threats to kill trial to consider verdict

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:00 PM April 7, 2022
Noel Vermilion, of Foundation Street, Ipswich, was given a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court

The jury at Ipswich Crown Court is expected to retire to consider its verdict

The jury in the trial of a Haverhill man accused of controlling his wife, including making threats to kill her and holding a knife to her throat is expected to retire to consider its verdicts on Friday (April 8).

Before Ipswich Crown Court is 48-year-old Antonio Abrantes de Encarnacao, 48, of Recreation Road, Haverhill.

He has denied engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour between April 4, 2020, and October 9, 2020, by monitoring his wife's phone, making numerous threats to kill her, holding a knife to her throat and using abusive language. 

He also denies a charge of common assault against his wife between May 31 and June 5, 2020, and a further count of assault by beating against her on August 18, 

The court has heard that the couple met in 2006 and moved to the UK from Portugal. 

They originally lived in Saffron Walden, Essex, before moving to Haverhill. 

Ipswich Crown Court
Haverhill News

Don't Miss

John Travolta, who has been spotted in Norfolk, is recording a film based on a Suffolk airbase 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Hollywood superstar John Travolta shooting film about Suffolk airbase

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 08-12-2021 of Manchester United's Charlie Savage warms up for the UEFA Champions Le

Football | Exclusive

Man United teens Savage and Fish train with Ipswich

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Zouave Gooden, 19, from Romford, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin in Ipswich. 

Ipswich Crown Court

Weeks before sex abuse trial former Ipswich RE teacher found dead

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
YouTube and Strictly Come Dancing stars have stayed at Wilderness Reserve in east Suffolk this past weekend

Suffolk Live News

YouTube and Strictly stars enjoy stay at east Suffolk resort

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon