Jury in making threats to kill trial to consider verdict

The jury at Ipswich Crown Court is expected to retire to consider its verdict

The jury in the trial of a Haverhill man accused of controlling his wife, including making threats to kill her and holding a knife to her throat is expected to retire to consider its verdicts on Friday (April 8).

Before Ipswich Crown Court is 48-year-old Antonio Abrantes de Encarnacao, 48, of Recreation Road, Haverhill.

He has denied engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour between April 4, 2020, and October 9, 2020, by monitoring his wife's phone, making numerous threats to kill her, holding a knife to her throat and using abusive language.

He also denies a charge of common assault against his wife between May 31 and June 5, 2020, and a further count of assault by beating against her on August 18,

The court has heard that the couple met in 2006 and moved to the UK from Portugal.

They originally lived in Saffron Walden, Essex, before moving to Haverhill.