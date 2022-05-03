Suspected drug dealers arrested after police seize cannabis from car on A12

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. - Credit: Google Maps

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after a car was stopped on the A12 in east Suffolk.

Police stopped a vehicle on the A12 at Darsham, near Saxmundham, in east Suffolk on Sunday, Suffolk police said.

After stopping the vehicle, officers carried out a search along with a roadside drugs wipe of the driver.

A large quantity of cannabis, cash and a number of mobile phones were located inside the vehicle.

The male driver, 19, also failed the roadside drugs wipe test for suspected cannabis.

The driver and his passenger, a 20-year-old woman, were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, namely cannabis.

They were then transported to Martlesham police investigation centre to be interviewed.

The pair have been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.



