Saxmundham man, 26, appears in court charged with 11 child sex offences
- Credit: Sarah Lucy brown
A man has appeared in court charged with a string of sex offences - including four counts of rape of a child.
Christopher Church, 26, of Prince Street, Wisbech, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Thursday to face 11 charges.
Church, previously of Mill Rise, Saxmundham, has been charged with two offences of rape of a boy under 13, two counts of rape of a girl under 13, four offences of inciting a boy to engage in sexual activity, and three counts of sexual assault.
The offences are alleged to have taken place in Suffolk between 2008 and 2017.
Many of the charges are indictable only, which means they cannot be heard by magistrates, and the case was sent to the crown court.
Church did not enter any pleas and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on July 15.
He was granted unconditional bail by magistrates.
