Man 'licked his lips' and approached girls at Haverhill petrol station

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:27 AM February 16, 2022
The Esso filling station on Sturmer Road near Haverhill

The Esso filling station on Sturmer Road near Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been reported staring, licking his lips, and approaching two teenage girls in Haverhill. 

Suffolk police said the incident is thought to have happened on Friday, February 11, between 9pm and 11pm at the Esso petrol station on Sturmer Road. 

The girls, aged in their mid-teens, told police the man stared at them, before licking his lips suggestively and offering them a lift. 

He then drove off towards the town centre in a large white van.

The man was wearing an orange high-visibility jacket, with baggy jeans or jogging bottoms at the time of the incident. 

He is described as tall, slimly built, and white. The girls said he mixed up his words as he spoke. 

Suffolk police have asked that anyone with information concerning this incident contact them, quoting crime reference number 37/9235/22.

