Man arrested after car crashes into supermarket sign
Published: 1:00 PM September 20, 2021
- Credit: Contributed
A man has been arrested after a car crashed into the sign of a supermarket in Sudbury.
Police were called to the scene of the crash in Springlands Way just before 11.10pm yesterday, Sunday, September 19.
Officers were able to locate a man thought to be the driver later that night. He was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs and taking a vehicle without consent.