Man arrested after car crashes into supermarket sign

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:00 PM September 20, 2021   
A car which was taken without consent has crashed into the Tesco in Sudbury 

A car which is thought to have been taken without consent has crashed into the Tesco in Sudbury - Credit: Contributed

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into the sign of a supermarket in Sudbury.

Police were called to the scene of the crash in Springlands Way just before 11.10pm yesterday, Sunday, September 19. 

Officers were able to locate a man thought to be the driver later that night. He was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs and taking a vehicle without consent. 

Suffolk Live
Sudbury News

