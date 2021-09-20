Man arrested after car crashes into supermarket sign

Published: 1:00 PM September 20, 2021

A car which is thought to have been taken without consent has crashed into the Tesco in Sudbury - Credit: Contributed

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into the sign of a supermarket in Sudbury.

Police were called to the scene of the crash in Springlands Way just before 11.10pm yesterday, Sunday, September 19.

Officers were able to locate a man thought to be the driver later that night. He was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs and taking a vehicle without consent.