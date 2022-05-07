Man arrested after motorcyclist killed in five-vehicle crash on A120

A man has been arrested after a fatal collision on the A120 - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested after a motorcyclist died in a collision on the A120 near Harwich.

The incident happened shortly after 11pm yesterday, May 6, on the A120 between Ramsey and Parkeston.

Officers were called to a five-vehicle collision involving two HGVs, two cars and a motorcycle.

Essex Police said the motorcyclist, a man in his 50s from Dovercourt, died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and attempting to pervert the course of justice. He remains in custody at this time.

The road was closed in both directions throughout the night whilst police carried out an investigation and it reopened shortly before 8am this morning, May 7.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision or anyone who has dash cam footage is asked to contact Essex Police quoting incident reference 1467.