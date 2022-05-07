News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man arrested after motorcyclist killed in five-vehicle crash on A120

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:09 PM May 7, 2022
Updated: 12:34 PM May 7, 2022
A man has been arrested after a fatal collision on the A120

A man has been arrested after a fatal collision on the A120 - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested after a motorcyclist died in a collision on the A120 near Harwich.

The incident happened shortly after 11pm yesterday, May 6, on the A120 between Ramsey and Parkeston.

Officers were called to a five-vehicle collision involving two HGVs, two cars and a motorcycle.

Essex Police said the motorcyclist, a man in his 50s from Dovercourt, died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and attempting to pervert the course of justice. He remains in custody at this time.

The road was closed in both directions throughout the night whilst police carried out an investigation and it reopened shortly before 8am this morning, May 7.

Most Read

  1. 1 No expense spared re-opening luxurious Suffolk hotel and restaurant
  2. 2 Fire breaks out in Ipswich town centre flat
  3. 3 Boat stolen from river in east Suffolk village
  1. 4 Ipswich Town school report: Grading the Blues players' seasons in 2021/22
  2. 5 Head chef with 'love of Suffolk' to serve diners at revamped historic hotel
  3. 6 Village prepares for special Queen's Jubilee event
  4. 7 Town confirm four exits as out-of-contract players depart
  5. 8 Car stolen from home in village near Ipswich
  6. 9 'It's been a rollercoaster' - Suffolk butchers' celebrates 15 years
  7. 10 Where will be the warmest place in Suffolk today?

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision or anyone who has dash cam footage is asked to contact Essex Police quoting incident reference 1467.

Essex Police
Harwich News

Don't Miss

A car caught fire on the A12 in east Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Car bursts into flames in layby on A12

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
House building. Construction on a Hopkins Homes site. Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Housing News

Go-ahead for 15 new homes in pretty Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Christian Walton celebrates on the final whistle at Fleetwood Town.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Championship promotion-chasers considered emergency Walton move

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Six year old Sammy Shelton from Bradwell near Great Yarmouth finds rare fossil tooth on Bawdsey beach Suffolk.

Sammy, 6, finds 'once-in-a-lifetime' rare fossil on beach

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon