Man arrested after class B drugs and 'quantity' of cash found in property

Published: 5:07 PM September 9, 2021

One man has been arrested following a warrant at a property in Halesworth

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.

Police arrested the man after officers conducted a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property on Mount Pleasant in Halesworth on Wednesday, September 8.

On entry a large quantity of class B drugs, believed to be cannabis, were recovered and thought to be worth in the region of £2,500. Police also recovered a quantity of cash and white powder, suspected to be cocaine.

The man was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning. He was released under investigation.

Enquiries are on-going and anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area, should contact Halesworth police, quoting crime number: 37/49599/21.