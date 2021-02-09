Arrest made after same man assaulted twice at Suffolk bus station

Published: 5:00 PM February 9, 2021

An arrest has been made after a man was twice assaulted at a Suffolk bus station.

A man has been arrested after two separate assaults at Haverhill bus station last week.

The first attack at the Lordscroft Lane bus station occurred at around 1.20pm on Wednesday, February 3 when a man aged in his 40s was punched in the head by another man.

Between 4.50pm and 5.10pm the next day the same victim was again assaulted by being pushed up against the bus shelter.

His partner – a woman aged in her 50s – who was also present, was then punched and fell to the floor, sustaining head and facial injuries.

Officers are treating these incidents as linked and the victims and suspect are understood to be known to each other.

On Friday February 5, a 37-year-old man from Haverhill was arrested in connection with these incidents and questioned by police at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

He was subsequently released on bail until Thursday, February 25, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact Haverhill Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference: 5900/21.