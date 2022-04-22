Man arrested after paramedic assaulted in Bury St Edmunds

A man has been arrested after a paramedic was assaulted in Bury St Edmunds yesterday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after a paramedic was allegedly assaulted in Bury St Edmunds yesterday.

At about 5.15pm on April 21, police officers were called to an address on the Howard Estate area after a report that a paramedic had been assaulted by a man after responding to a medical incident.

The man was reported to have left the house, and there were concerns for his welfare, a police spokesperson said.

According to police, officers attended and located the man who was taken to hospital, before being arrested on suspicion of the assault.

In a tweet yesterday, Bury St Edmunds Police asked members of the public "to keep an eye out for a male in a grey t-shirt and grey underpants possibly covered in blood".

Members of the public currently in The Howard Estate area, please keep an eye out for a male in a grey t-shirt and grey underpants possibly covered in blood. Last seen on Boby Road. Police are concerned for his welfare. #670 #burystedmunds — Bury St Edmunds Police (@BuryStEdsPolice) April 21, 2022

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county