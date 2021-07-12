News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man arrested over possession of cannabis in Leiston

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:42 PM July 12, 2021   
Jackson was a serving officer at the time but resigned in July this year Picture: ARCHANT

A man has been arrested for possession of cannabis in Leiston - Credit: Archant

A man in his 20s has been arrested after police found a male in possession of cannabis in a park in Leiston. 

Suffolk police said a man was stopped and searched in the park in Victory Road on Friday, July 9 and was found in possession of the Class B drug.

A man in his 20s, from Essex, was arrested. 

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said: "The man was also wanted for Essex offences and was later arrested for those too."

Suffolk Live
Leiston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Connor Ruffles, aged 26, from Stowupland, has tragically died following a crash in Earl Stonham.

'Loving' father-of-three dies in hospital days after Earl Stonham crash

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
A woman has been seriously assaulted in Ipswich, Suffolk police has confirmed

Suffolk Live

Woman in 30s fighting for her life after town centre attack

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Wes Burns under pressure during the pre-season friendly at Dartford

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Town open pre-season with Dartford victory

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
BRILLIANT TARGET MAN: Paul Mariner when he was terrorising top flight defences

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner dies aged 68

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon