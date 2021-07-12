Man arrested over possession of cannabis in Leiston

Published: 1:42 PM July 12, 2021

A man has been arrested for possession of cannabis in Leiston - Credit: Archant

A man in his 20s has been arrested after police found a male in possession of cannabis in a park in Leiston.

Suffolk police said a man was stopped and searched in the park in Victory Road on Friday, July 9 and was found in possession of the Class B drug.

A man in his 20s, from Essex, was arrested.

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said: "The man was also wanted for Essex offences and was later arrested for those too."