Man arrested over possession of cannabis in Leiston
Published: 1:42 PM July 12, 2021
A man in his 20s has been arrested after police found a male in possession of cannabis in a park in Leiston.
Suffolk police said a man was stopped and searched in the park in Victory Road on Friday, July 9 and was found in possession of the Class B drug.
A man in his 20s, from Essex, was arrested.
A spokesperson for Suffolk police said: "The man was also wanted for Essex offences and was later arrested for those too."