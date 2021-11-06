Social media video leads to man's hate crime arrest at Stansted Airport

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a hate crime on a flight from Belgium - Credit: Essex Police

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a hate crime at Stansted Airport.

The man was arrested by Essex Police officers as he stepped off a flight from Belgium just before 4pm yesterday, Friday, November 5.

Officers launched an investigation after being made aware of a video on social media of a man being subjected to harassment whilst taking his seat on board a plane before it departed from Stansted Airport on November 4.

Essex Police chief superintendent Tom Simons, who is leading the investigation said: “Essex Police will not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.

“Having been made aware of the incident this morning, officers worked quickly to secure an arrest at the earliest possible opportunity.”