News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Social media video leads to man's hate crime arrest at Stansted Airport

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:55 AM November 6, 2021
A man has been arrested on suspicion of a hate crime on a flight from Belgium

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a hate crime on a flight from Belgium - Credit: Essex Police

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a hate crime at Stansted Airport. 

The man was arrested by Essex Police officers as he stepped off a flight from Belgium just before 4pm yesterday, Friday, November 5. 

The man was arrested by Essex Police yesterday, Friday, November 5

The man was arrested by Essex Police yesterday, Friday, November 5 - Credit: Essex Police

Officers launched an investigation after being made aware of a video on social media of a man being subjected to harassment whilst taking his seat on board a plane before it departed from Stansted Airport on November 4. 

Essex Police chief superintendent Tom Simons, who is leading the investigation said: “Essex Police will not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.

“Having been made aware of the incident this morning, officers worked quickly to secure an arrest at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Stansted Airport News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A1302 in Bury is one of Suffolks slowest roads PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Slowest A road in Suffolk revealed

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Harriet Aitchison serves a customer a coffee in the new café area.

Pubs

East Suffolk village pub creates community cafe and shop hub

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
A convoy of motorcycles led the procession in memory of Alexander Loosemore-Enfield.

'He transformed our lives' - Superheroes assemble in send off to Alexander

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth prior to the Sky Bet League One match at Highbury Stadium

Wycombe Wanderers vs Ipswich Town

Ainsworth: 'We were well and truly beaten... Ipswich will be up there'

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon