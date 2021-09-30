News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
One arrested after Class A drugs and £4k found during police search

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:47 AM September 30, 2021    Updated: 10:50 AM September 30, 2021
Police have arrested a man in Sudbury in connection with drug offences

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Newmarket - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with drug offences in Newmarket. 

Officers from the Sentinel team in west Suffolk had reason to stop a vehicle, a Seat Leon, on Elizabeth Avenue in the town yesterday, Wednesday, September 29. 

The man was searched and officers located around £4,000 in cash and two wraps of suspected Class A drugs.

He was later arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and money laundering and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he currently remains.

Suffolk Live
Suffolk Constabulary
Newmarket News

