News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police arrest 'wrong way' driver on A11

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 10:55 AM December 26, 2020   
A car has crashed on the A11 at Red Lodge, with its trailer overturning and blocking the road. Pictu

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. Stock Picture. - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested after allegedly driving the wrong way down the A11, police have said. 

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said the man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following the incident this morning on the A11 between Mildenhall and Red Lodge. 

Tweeting just after 9.35am, the force thanked the public for making calls and said no-one was hurt in the incident. 

The force also said that only essential journeys should be made under the current Tier 4 Covid-19 restrictions, which came into force today, adding the hashtag: "#essentialjourneysonly"


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flooding

Warnings remain in place after heavy rain causes widespread flooding

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Ipswich's Ancient House needs a new use - not just a new retail tenant

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk and all of Essex to be in Tier 4 from Boxing Day

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

Two Suffolk towns named among the most festive in UK

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon