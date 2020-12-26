Police arrest 'wrong way' driver on A11

Published: 10:55 AM December 26, 2020

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. Stock Picture. - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested after allegedly driving the wrong way down the A11, police have said.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said the man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following the incident this morning on the A11 between Mildenhall and Red Lodge.

Tweeting just after 9.35am, the force thanked the public for making calls and said no-one was hurt in the incident.

The force also said that only essential journeys should be made under the current Tier 4 Covid-19 restrictions, which came into force today, adding the hashtag: "#essentialjourneysonly"



