Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 7:24 PM January 1, 2022
Updated: 7:27 PM January 1, 2022
Police believe that the three burglaries may be linked Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after an incident in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in Bury St Edmunds.

Officers were called to to an address in Abbeygate Street just after 6am on Saturday, January 1.

At the address, a 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, assault, burglary and criminal damage.

He was subsequently taken to West Suffolk Hospital having also suffered minor injuries, before returning to the Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Two victims, a man and a woman, suffered minor injuries.

A police cordon remains at the scene.

Detective Inspector Brett Harris said: "We are at the early stages of our investigation and enquiries are currently ongoing.

“However, we are not looking for anyone else in connection and do believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no further risk to the wider public. Officers continue to support both victims.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Suffolk Police quoting crime number 37/92/22, on 101.

Alternatively, people can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

