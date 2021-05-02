News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lorry driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving on A140

Emily Townsend

Published: 2:06 PM May 2, 2021   
Police stopped a vehicle on the A140 at around 1am on Sunday

Police stopped a vehicle on the A140 at around 1am on Sunday - Credit: WAYNE PHILLIPS

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after being stopped on the A140 near Mendlesham.

Suffolk police pulled over a lorry on the Ipswich-bound carriageway at around 1am on Saturday.

The stop happened just past Mendlesham, a police spokesman said.

He confirmed that a man had been detained on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in connection with the incident.

The arrested man was taken to police custody for questioning, and he remained there as of Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses to the incident and anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference number 17 of Sunday, May 2.

