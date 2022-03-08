Man had eight previous convictions for assaulting emergency workers
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A 36-year-old man who assaulted a nurse at West Suffolk Hospital has been made the subject of a mental health treatment order.
Tobiasz Mydlik had been a voluntary patient in a mental health unit at the hospital for about two weeks when he lost his temper over an issue with his mobile phone and pulled a lanyard from around the neck of the male nurse.
Mydlik, whose address was given as the Woodland Unit in Ipswich, admitted assaulting an emergency worker in May 2021.
The court heard he had eight previous convictions for assaults on emergency workers.
He was given a 12-month community order, a 12-month mental health treatment requirement and a five-day rehabilitation activity requirement
Lynne Shirley, for Mydlik, said her client had committed the offence while he was mentally unwell.
He was released from hospital six months ago and since then he had been doing “incredibly” well
She said he was ashamed of his behaviour and was determined to take his medication and stay well.