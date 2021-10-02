Man left with head injuries after being bottled

Published: 1:20 PM October 2, 2021

A man has been taken to hospital after an incident in Clacton - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital with head injuries after he was believed to have been struck by a bottle in Clacton town centre.

Officers who were on patrol in the town discovered a man had sustained a head injury outside The Loft nightclub, in Marine Parade West at around 1.45am this morning.

Police's initial investigations have found the man was struck with a bottle inside the premises.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing, including using venue and town centre CCTV.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Essex Police quoting incident 125 of October 2.



