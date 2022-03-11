Man sent letters and cards to ex-partner despite restraining order

A man who breached a restraining order by sending cards and letters to his ex-partner has been handed a suspended sentence.

Patrick Logan, 61, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for sentence having previously admitted four breaches of a restraining order imposed at Aylesbury Crown Court in 2019.

The court heard how Logan was sentenced to four years' imprisonment in March 2019 after burning his ex-partner's house down in 2018.

She lost all her possessions in the blaze, the court heard.

A restraining order was imposed following sentence with two conditions - not to contact his ex-partner or visit her address, Stephen Page, prosecuting, told the court.

But while in prison, Logan sent cards and letters to his ex-partner on four occasions between July 2019 and June 2020, Mr Page said.

The content of the cards and letters was not malicious, the court heard.

Logan also tried to contact the woman via phone from West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds after speaking with a nurse when he was taken there due to ill health.

In a victim impact statement read to the court by Mr Page, the victim said she felt "physically sick and traumatised all over again" after being contacted.

The victim said it felt like she "was the one in prison" and had not been able to move on.

Robert English, mitigating, said Logan had tried to contact the woman from the hospital because "he thought he wasn't going to make it".

Mr English said the content of the cards and letters was not threatening, and that his client is not in good health.

"He did have a previous alcohol problem but now drinks only one or two cans a week when a good film is on," Mr English told the court.

Mr English added that Logan is on a number of medications, and spends his days in his flat.

Logan, of Keary Road, Swanscombe, Kent, appeared in the dock for sentence on Wednesday.

Recorder Gabrielle Posner sentenced Logan to 84 days' imprisonment, suspended for two years, and ordered the restraining order to remain as before.