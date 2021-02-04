Man caught smuggling drugs into Suffolk prison for brother is jailed

Published: 11:30 AM February 4, 2021

Anando Johnson was caught trying to bring cannabis into Highpoint prison - Credit: Eastern Daily Press, Archant

A man caught trying to smuggle nearly 54 grams of cannabis into a Suffolk prison has been jailed by a judge.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Anando Johnson, 21, went to HMP Highpoint, in Stradishall, near Newmarket, with two drug packages on November 24, 2019.

The court heard that the intended recipient of the drugs was Johnson's brother, who is currently serving a 10-year sentence for firearms offences.

Johnson was seen "acting furtively" during a prison visit before removing two packages from his waistband and passing them to his brother.

He was seen by prison staff and subsequently arrested.

The cannabis, which weighed 53.98g, was estimated to be worth around £2,700 inside the prison, the court heard.

Johnson, who works for a recruitment agency and is training to be a gas engineer, did not answer police questions in interview.

Ruth Becker, mitigating, said Johnson committed the offence out of a "misguided sense of loyalty" to his brother.

Ms Becker said Johnson's "discomfort" of carrying out the crime could be seen on the CCTV footage.

She added that he would lose his job if given immediate custody.

Johnson, of Osprey Walk, Luton, previously pleaded guilty to conveying a list A article into a prison.

Sentencing Johnson on Wednesday, Judge Rupert Overbury said: "On November 24, 2019, you had a visit to HMP Highpoint to see your brother taking just shy of 54g of cannabis with you.

"The intended recipient was your brother, who you understood was under pressure to get these drugs brought inside.

"The CCTV showed you acting furtively. You removed the package from your clothes but were seen by prison officers and you were apprehended."

Judge Overbury said he accepted Johnson's attempt to smuggle the drugs was out of "misguided loyalty" to his brother but added: "You are an intelligent man. Dedicated, hard-working and ambitious.

"That was your choice, your decision, and that was one of the worst decisions that you will ever make."

Judge Overbury jailed Johnson for six months and he will have to serve half his sentence in custody before being released on licence.