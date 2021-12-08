News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drink driver caught at four times the limit avoids jail

Michael Steward

Published: 7:30 AM December 8, 2021
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street

Sam Hunnaball, from Nayland, was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A drink driver caught at more than four times the legal limit in a Suffolk village has avoided prison. 

Sam Hunnaball, 42, was behind the wheel of a Citroen on November 15 on Rectory Road in Great Waldingfield, near Sudbury, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard. 

After being stopped by police, Hunnaball blew 141 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath. 

Hunnaball, of Larch Grove, Nayland, near Colchester, pleaded guilty to a single charge of drink driving before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday. 

The court heard the married father-of-two had no previous convictions. 

Magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report following his guilty plea, and the court was told by a probation service officer that Hunnaball had sought help for his issues with alcohol. 

She added that Hunnaball was "sorry and ashamed" for his actions. 

Magistrates handed Hunnaball a community order with a nine-month alcohol rehabilitation requirement and up to 20 rehabilitation activity days. 

He was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and was banned from the road for three years. 

Hunnaball must also pay £105 in costs and a victim surcharge of £95. 

Suffolk Magistrates Court
Sudbury News

