Man charged with allegedly filming woman in West Suffolk Hospital toilet

A man has been charged following an alleged incident at West Suffolk Hospital - Credit: Archant

Police have charged a man after a woman was allegedly filmed in a toilet at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened on Friday, March 11.

The victim later received a demand on social media to make a payment of £1,000 to an individual.

A man was arrested yesterday morning and taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.

Piotr Prasalek, 34, of Pemberton Walk, in Bury St Edmunds was subsequently charged with making an unwarranted demand with menaces and a second charge of recording a person conducting a private act with the intention of obtaining sexual gratification.

He was remanded to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court this morning.

Police are working with staff at the hospital closely to search all toilets throughout the hospital premises and help develop a plan of action to prevent similar incidents occurring in the future.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county