Man, 33, charged following Lowestoft burglary

Police in Norfolk arrested a man who is suspected of a burglary in Lowestoft - Credit: Archant

A 33-year-old man has been charged following a burglary in Lowestoft.

Police in Norwich arrested a man yesterday (January 24), and took him to Great Yarmouth Investigation Centre for questioning.

Anthony Beech, of Marbella Green Lowestoft, has been charged with burglary and possession of a knife.

Police responded to reports of a burglary in Cotmer Road, Lowestoft, which took place on January 15.

An untidy search of the house's main bedroom took place said Suffolk police.

The 33-year-old has been remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court today (January 25).

