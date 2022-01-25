News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man, 33, charged following Lowestoft burglary

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:44 PM January 25, 2022
A 33-year-old man has been charged following a burglary in Lowestoft. 

Police in Norwich arrested a man yesterday (January 24), and took him to Great Yarmouth Investigation Centre for questioning. 

Anthony Beech, of Marbella Green Lowestoft, has been charged with burglary and possession of a knife. 

Police responded to reports of a burglary in Cotmer Road, Lowestoft, which took place on January 15.

An untidy search of the house's main bedroom took place said Suffolk police. 

The 33-year-old has been remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court today (January 25). 

Lowestoft News

