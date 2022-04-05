Man charged with possessing drugs after arrest at Suffolk prison

A man has been charged with possessing class A drugs after an arrest was made at HMP Highpoint in Suffolk.

The 19-year-old man, from Welwyn Garden City in Hertfordshire, was arrested on March 13 at the prison in Stradishall, near Newmarket, a spokesman for Suffolk police said.

#SNT3 Had a busy week in #Haverhill:



🏠 Search Warrant resulting in x3 Arrests and large amounts of Class A Drugs



❄️ x2 Arrests from an operation at @HMPHighPoint trying to smuggle drugs into the prison



🍁 145g of Cannabis seized along with two offensive weapons



#858 pic.twitter.com/ABAIuv21TD — Haverhill Police (@PoliceHaverhill) March 17, 2022

This arrest followed an operation by Haverhill police at the west Suffolk prison after reports of attempts to smuggle drugs into the prison.

According to a tweet from the force, a second person was also arrested.

The Hertfordshire man has been bailed to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday, April 8.

