East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man charged with possessing drugs after arrest at Suffolk prison

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:02 PM April 5, 2022
HMP Highpoint in Stradishall near Newmarket Picture: ARCHANT

HMP Highpoint in Stradishall near Newmarket Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Eastern Daily Press, Archant

A man has been charged with possessing class A drugs after an arrest was made at HMP Highpoint in Suffolk.

The 19-year-old man, from Welwyn Garden City in Hertfordshire, was arrested on March 13 at the prison in Stradishall, near Newmarket, a spokesman for Suffolk police said.

This arrest followed an operation by Haverhill police at the west Suffolk prison after reports of attempts to smuggle drugs into the prison.

According to a tweet from the force, a second person was also arrested.

The Hertfordshire man has been bailed to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday, April 8.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

