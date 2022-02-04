Man charged with murder over Marine Parade hit and run

A man has been charged with murder following a hit and run which took place in Marine Parade, in Dovercourt on April 15, 2020 - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been charged with murder in connection with an investigation into a hit and run which took place in Dovercourt.

Keith McCarthy, 42, of no fixed abode, was charged with murder on February 3 after being extradited back to the UK from Ireland under the terms of a European Arrest Warrant.

Kerrin Repman, 29, died after being hit by a BMW on Marine Parade on April 12, 2020.

McCarthy was further charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. This is in relation to life-changing injuries suffered by a woman in her 80s, who was also involved in the collision.

He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court yesterday (February 3), where he was remanded in custody.

He will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, February 7.