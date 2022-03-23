Suffolk hospital working with police after woman allegedly filmed in toilet

Piotr Prasalek has been charged with filming a woman in the toilets at West Suffolk Hospital - Credit: PA

Hospital chiefs say they have been working closely with police after a man was charged with filming a woman in its toilets, and then attempting to blackmail her on social media into paying £1,000.

The alleged incident happened at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds on March 11.

Piotr Prasalek, 34, of Pemberton Way, Bury St Edmunds was due to appear before Ipswich magistrates on Wednesday charged with voyeurism offences, including recording a person in a private act for sexual gratification and making an unwarranted demand with menaces.

He is alleged to have then contacted the victim on social media to demand payment of £1,000.

Craig Black, chief executive for West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said they were working closely with police.

Steps were being taken with security teams to check the premises and put in place measures to ensure such incidents could not happen, he added.

“We have robust staff support systems in place and the person affected is being offered our full support," Mr Black said.