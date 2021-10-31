News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man chased through woodland in suspected hate crime incident

Published: 4:07 PM October 31, 2021
A man was chased through Highwoods Country Park in Colchester, Essex Police said (file photo)

A man was chased through woodland in Colchester in what police are treating as a hate crime incident.

The incident happened in Highwoods Country Park, near Colchester Hospital, at some point between 1.15pm and 1.30pm on Thursday, October 21.

The victim was chased through the park by a man described as white, in his late 40s to mid 50s, bald and wearing army-style boots and red gloves.

He was also carrying a large camping-style backpack.

Essex Police said officers are treating the incident as a hate crime as the victim believes he was targeted due to his nationality.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/238918/21.

