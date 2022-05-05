Man denies drug dealing offences in Colchester

Darren Peynado has gone on trial at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man has gone on trial accused of dealing crack cocaine and heroin in Colchester after being found with the drugs and cash by police.

When he was arrested in Colchester, Darren Peynado, 38, was found to be in possession of a total of 19 wraps of crack cocaine and diamorphine.

Jurors at Ipswich Crown Court were told by prosecuting barrister Simon Connolly that Peynado has pleaded guilty to simple possession of the drugs but denies supplying them to others.

Officers began following a known drug user, who was riding a bicycle, around 11.40am on September 19, 2019.

The man then got into the back of a black Vauxhall Corsa in Lenz Close, Colchester, and two other men were in the front of the car, Mr Connolly told the jury.

Peynado was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, the court heard.

Police then blocked the car in, and all three men were searched by officers.

Peynado was found to have £395 in cash on him, and officers later discovered 12 wraps of diamorphine and seven wraps of crack cocaine after the journey to the police station.

The drugs - 3.3g of crack cocaine and 4.48g of diamorphine - were estimated to be worth between £770 and £1,540.

Phones were seized from the Vauxhall Corsa but Peynado did not have a mobile.

The phone of the known drug user revealed some messages relating to buying, but there was no other phone evidence, Mr Connolly said.

The two other men were released without charge, the court heard.

Mr Connolly told the jury that it is the prosecution case that the quantity and value of the drugs found on Peynado amounted was too great for one person to use.

He told the jury the prosecution claims Peynado was out of area, was the only person with cash on him, and was dealing drugs.

Peynado, of Herne Road, Bushey, Hertfordshire, denies two charges of possession of class A drugs (crack cocaine and diamorphine) with intent to supply.

The trial, which is expected to last two to three days, continues.