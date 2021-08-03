News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man detained for immigration offences after vehicle seized on A14

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:18 PM August 3, 2021   
A man has been detained for immigration offences after a vehicle was seized by police on the A14 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man has been detained for immigration offences after a vehicle was seized on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds.

Police stopped a Blue VW Touran at around 4.55pm on Sunday, August 1 with four male occupants. 

During a routine search it was understood that the driver had no valid licence or insurance. 

One passenger was believed to have entered the country illegally and was detained after a short foot chase with officers. 

