Man detained for immigration offences after vehicle seized on A14

Published: 12:18 PM August 3, 2021

A man has been detained for immigration offences after a vehicle was seized on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds.

Police stopped a Blue VW Touran at around 4.55pm on Sunday, August 1 with four male occupants.

During a routine search it was understood that the driver had no valid licence or insurance.

One passenger was believed to have entered the country illegally and was detained after a short foot chase with officers.