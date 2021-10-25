Man indecently exposes himself to dog walker in Cavendish
- Credit: Archant
A man exposed himself to a woman who was walking her dog in Cavendish at the weekend.
The victim, a woman in her 50s, was walking with her dog along Colts Hall footpath at around 12.20pm on Sunday, Suffolk police said.
The woman noticed by a parked car near the concrete area and said 'hello' to him as she walked past.
But after about 20 minutes, the victim saw the same manwalking towards her and, as she got closer, she saw he was indecently exposing himself.
The woman then left the area.
The man is described as white, aged in his late 20s to early 30s, of medium build and with dark hair.
He was wearing dark coloured jogging bottoms.
Anyone with any information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting the crime reference number 37/59826/21.