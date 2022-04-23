Man who kissed woman and groped her breasts is sentenced

A Suffolk man who pushed a woman against a wall and groped her breasts has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sentencing Patapois Brezetos, Judge David Pugh said the defendant had grabbed the woman’s head and pushed her against a wall where he tried to kiss her.

The judge said: “Your tongue came into contact with her lips and you went further by putting your hand down the front of her jumper and grabbed her breasts over her bra.

“It is clear from the victim’s personal statement that your behaviour has had a significant effect on her and her daughter and they have moved out of the area."

He said a few days earlier at a barbecue Brezetos had taken the woman’s head in his hands and his tongue had come into contact with her mouth.

Brezetos, 43, of Hoxter Way, Sudbury, had denied two offences of sexually assaulting the woman in April 2019 but was found guilty by a jury after a trial.

He was given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months, a 35-day rehabilitation requirement and ordered to do 200 hours' unpaid work and to sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

Oliver Haswell, for Brezetos, said his client had no previous convictions and maintained his innocence although he accepted he had been drinking on both occasions.