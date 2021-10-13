Man has bicycle stolen by group of teenagers outside Morrisons store

Published: 6:58 PM October 13, 2021 Updated: 7:08 PM October 13, 2021

The bicycle was stolen outside the Morrisons in Iconfield Park, Harwich - Credit: Google Maps

A man had his bicycle stolen by a group of teenagers outside a Morrisons supermarket in Harwich.

The incident happened between 11am and 12pm on Saturday, September 25 at the store in Iconfield Park, Essex Police said.

The man, who was in his 20s, was approached by a group of four teenagers before being pushed off his bicycle.

The group then fled with the bike in the direction of the McDonald's restaurant in Williamsburg Avenue.

Anyone with information related to the theft is urged to contact Clacton CID on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/221840/21.